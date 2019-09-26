State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased By $1.35 Million Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding; Veracyte (VCYT) Has 2.46 Sentiment

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 7,381 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 338,051 shares with $61.99 million value, down from 345,432 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $43.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $169.9. About 186,227 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 118 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 48 cut down and sold stakes in Veracyte Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 42.16 million shares, up from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Veracyte Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 62 New Position: 56.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 92,653 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Loss-Making Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Veracyte Announces Publication of Clinical and Analytical Validation Data for Afirma Xpression Atlas – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Acuta Capital Partners Llc holds 4.88% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. for 481,500 shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 446,306 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 3.38% invested in the company for 169,380 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 2.68% in the stock. First Light Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 589,099 shares.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 35.14% above currents $169.9 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc owns 474 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 9,306 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 1.15 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.2% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.23% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Adirondack Trust Company holds 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 105 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,609 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). First Republic owns 10,757 shares. Orbimed Lc has invested 2.76% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). National Bank Of The West has invested 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 228,182 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 1.07 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,165 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.15% or 89,268 shares.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.04 million for 49.39 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) stake by 19,510 shares to 87,296 valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) stake by 5,362 shares and now owns 750,898 shares. Nextgen Healthcare Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Galapagos – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.