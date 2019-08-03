State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Hubspot (HUBS); Edge Wealth Management Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 19,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.04. About 474,764 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 152,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, up from 145,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,132 shares to 134,626 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,704 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Corporation holds 0.25% or 78,215 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 14,386 shares or 0.51% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Bainco Invsts has invested 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Maryland Mngmt has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,844 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 101,377 shares. Central Secs Corporation stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 431,327 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth has invested 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Inc has 39,408 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 38,032 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company accumulated 13.20 million shares. Diker Limited Liability Co has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Night Owl Mngmt Ltd reported 173,970 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Com owns 6 shares. Hbk Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Strs Ohio owns 6,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.14% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,073 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.04% or 153 shares in its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Regions invested in 0% or 210 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Wells Fargo Mn owns 51,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability has 105,891 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.16% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 4,499 shares. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated reported 23,376 shares.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HubSpot -1.7% despite Q4 beats – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HubSpot Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,910 shares to 96,182 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).