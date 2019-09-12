State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Boosted Stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by $813,392; Suntrust Bks (STI) Position Upped by Water Island Capital Llc

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 50,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 170,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 119,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 4.28 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.47 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 1.99 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6,730 shares to 18,152 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 12,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,979 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 18,864 shares to 132,801 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 537,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 780 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited owns 54,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 34,991 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bank owns 180,500 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Rbf Llc invested in 0.13% or 20,000 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 15,800 shares. 20,582 were accumulated by Capital Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Co has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas has 6,328 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 6,056 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.04% or 280,247 shares. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 37,158 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc stated it has 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Vanguard Gp owns 35.09 million shares. 10,378 were accumulated by Mariner Limited.