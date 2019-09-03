State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Boosted Realty Income (O) Holding; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 4.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System acquired 17,241 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 410,261 shares with $30.18M value, up from 393,020 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $23.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 987,511 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $10 highest and $8 lowest target. $9.13’s average target is 41.99% above currents $6.43 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. See Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income has $78 highest and $7200 lowest target. $75’s average target is -0.24% below currents $75.18 stock price. Realty Income had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Acg Wealth stated it has 3,899 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated stated it has 5,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,790 are owned by Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,167 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 10,017 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited stated it has 5,160 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 97,600 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 6,222 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 184,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 155,458 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 21,627 shares to 7.88M valued at $334.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 4,898 shares and now owns 258,033 shares. American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 51,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 1.23 million shares. Motco has 1,580 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 221,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc accumulated 40 shares. Ameriprise has 381,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 112,257 were accumulated by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 92,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 290,556 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 25,656 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 0.07% or 46,652 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 2.43M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $855.36 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.