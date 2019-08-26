State Auto Financial (STFC) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Shorts at Entegra Financial (ENFC) Raised By 34.01%

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:STFC) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. State Auto Financial Corp’s current price of $31.98 translates into 0.31% yield. State Auto Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 47,973 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 8.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 01/05/2018 – State Auto Labs Fund Invests in Matterport; 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI IS A 15-YEAR TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Auto Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STFC); 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL SAYS ON MAY 17, UNIT RECEIVED LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL 1Q REV. $323.7M, EST. $338.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16; 23/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Rev $323.7M

Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) had an increase of 34.01% in short interest. ENFC’s SI was 46,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.01% from 34,400 shares previously. With 60,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC)’s short sellers to cover ENFC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 24,885 shares traded or 54.38% up from the average. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC); 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51

More notable recent State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: “State Auto Financial Declares 113th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – Insurance News Net” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On State Auto Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold State Auto Financial Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,196 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 998 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Security Natl Trust stated it has 7,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 20,000 shares. Minerva Advsr invested in 0.35% or 19,023 shares. 188,548 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 3,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 6,711 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 22,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,471 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 13,743 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 9,321 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.56M shares.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. It has a 26.72 P/E ratio. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,975 activity. 150 State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) shares with value of $4,950 were bought by Hubbard Kym Marie. Lantow Michelle also bought $31,025 worth of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) shares.

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking services and products for individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $207.88 million. The firm offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans.