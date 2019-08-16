State Auto Financial (STFC) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Healthcor Management LP Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Healthcor Management Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 246.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 723,220 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 1.02M shares with $53.97M value, up from 293,180 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $19.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:STFC) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. State Auto Financial Corp’s current price of $32.75 translates into 0.31% yield. State Auto Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 35,729 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 8.61% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINL REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, STATE AUTO P&C TERMINATED ITS CREDIT FACILITY WHICH WAS MATURING IN JULY 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Plymouth Rock Assurance Entering the New York State Auto Insurance Market; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Auto Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STFC); 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 State Auto Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16; 24/04/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 102% to 28 Days; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold State Auto Financial Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,471 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Force Cap Mngmt Lc holds 20,472 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Sg Americas reported 3,260 shares stake. 2.56M are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 3.24M shares. Federated Pa stated it has 337 shares. State Street Corp invested in 321,816 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 1.13M shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $35,975 activity. Lantow Michelle also bought $31,025 worth of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) shares. 150 State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) shares with value of $4,950 were bought by Hubbard Kym Marie.

More notable recent State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “State Auto Financial Declares 113th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – Insurance News Net” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/1/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “State Auto hopes to turn things around after a rough first half of the year – Columbus Business First” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On State Auto Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. It has a 27.36 P/E ratio. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 52.08% above currents $47.56 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of stock was bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.