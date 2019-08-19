State Auto Financial (STFC) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Sentiment Is 1.4

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:STFC) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. State Auto Financial Corp’s current price of $33.03 translates into 0.30% yield. State Auto Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 23,897 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 8.61% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 24/04/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 102% to 28 Days; 09/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 26/03/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 113% to 28 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Auto Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STFC); 01/05/2018 – State Auto Labs Fund Invests in Matterport; 04/04/2018 – Plymouth Rock Assurance Entering the New York State Auto Insurance Market; 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares Dividend of 10c; 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI IS A 15-YEAR TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 17C, EST. 32C

Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 256 funds increased or started new positions, while 183 reduced and sold their equity positions in Gallagher Arthur J & Co. The funds in our database reported: 144.61 million shares, down from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gallagher Arthur J & Co in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 163 Increased: 170 New Position: 86.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,975 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $31,025 was bought by Lantow Michelle. Hubbard Kym Marie bought 150 shares worth $4,950.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. It has a 27.59 P/E ratio. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold State Auto Financial Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt holds 1.36 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation has 231,363 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 13,880 shares. 13,743 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Voya Investment Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 190,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.02% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Wells Fargo & Co Mn, California-based fund reported 188,548 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). 89,571 were accumulated by Boston Prns. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 94,090 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 11,734 shares. 9,321 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for 24,282 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 324,289 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guinness Asset Management Ltd has 3.34% invested in the company for 251,555 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has invested 3.3% in the stock. Capital Returns Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 78,550 shares.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 27.35 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.