State Auto Financial (STFC) Reaches $36.07 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Fastenal Company (FAST) Last Week

The stock of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.51 target or 4.00% above today’s $36.07 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.59 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $37.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $63.40 million more. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 36,808 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 16.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI IS A 15-YEAR TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 23/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – PRIOR TO ITS TERMINATION, STATE AUTO P&C HAD NOT MADE ANY BORROWINGS UNDER THE SPC CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Rev $323.7M; 24/04/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 102% to 28 Days; 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares Dividend of 10c; 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL SAYS ON MAY 17, UNIT RECEIVED LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 State Auto Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral”. See Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $63 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $78 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $57 New Target: $60 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal insurance, Business insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. It has a 24.69 P/E ratio. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile and homeowners insurance products to the personal insurance market.

Analysts await State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 325.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. STFC’s profit will be $7.91M for 50.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by State Auto Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company and Its Operating Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On State Auto Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “State Auto Financial (STFC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold State Auto Financial Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 418,768 shares. Strs Ohio owns 18,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0.02% or 3.24 million shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 253,230 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 29,512 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability accumulated 3,260 shares. City holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 9,321 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.04% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 0% invested in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 6,642 shares. 2.56M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,557 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal (FAST) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal’s (FAST) 9.5% Sales Growth in May Fall From April – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fast Food Stocks to Consider for Second Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Shares for $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. 10,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Fastenal Company shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board has 23,881 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,437 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 26,073 shares. Kistler has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 14,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). King Luther Cap Management Corp accumulated 4,500 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,900 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). American Rech Management Company reported 15,805 shares stake. New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.38% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 137 shares.