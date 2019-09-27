State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Both State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 33 3.23 43.15M 1.46 23.73 Unico American Corporation 6 0.00 1.66M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates State Auto Financial Corporation and Unico American Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of State Auto Financial Corporation and Unico American Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 132,646,787.58% 7.5% 2.2% Unico American Corporation 27,759,197.32% -2.9% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.32 shows that State Auto Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Unico American Corporation’s 146.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

State Auto Financial Corporation and Unico American Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 19%. 0.5% are State Auto Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.08% are Unico American Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Unico American Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Auto Financial Corporation beats Unico American Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.