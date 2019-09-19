State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.08 N/A 1.46 23.73 HCI Group Inc. 41 1.47 N/A 1.74 23.05

Table 1 highlights State Auto Financial Corporation and HCI Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HCI Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to State Auto Financial Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than HCI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

State Auto Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Competitively, HCI Group Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both State Auto Financial Corporation and HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 62.8% respectively. About 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.6% of HCI Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation has 1.59% stronger performance while HCI Group Inc. has -21.1% weaker performance.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats State Auto Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.