State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Since State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.06 N/A 1.46 23.73 First American Financial Corporation 54 1.13 N/A 4.48 12.90

Table 1 highlights State Auto Financial Corporation and First American Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First American Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than State Auto Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. State Auto Financial Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us State Auto Financial Corporation and First American Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.32 beta means State Auto Financial Corporation’s volatility is 68.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. First American Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

State Auto Financial Corporation and First American Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of First American Financial Corporation is $70, which is potential 19.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. State Auto Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation was less bullish than First American Financial Corporation.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.