State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand State Auto Financial Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.50% 2.20% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation N/A 34 23.20 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio State Auto Financial Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.65 1.61 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is -98.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.6% 3.27% -1.46% 2.42% 16.35% -0.71% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation has -0.71% weaker performance while State Auto Financial Corporation’s rivals have 17.80% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

State Auto Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

State Auto Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

State Auto Financial Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.