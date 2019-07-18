State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
94.7% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand State Auto Financial Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|7.50%
|2.20%
|Industry Average
|3.48%
|10.08%
|3.04%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|N/A
|34
|23.20
|Industry Average
|425.70M
|12.22B
|46.48
State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio State Auto Financial Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.65
|1.61
|2.55
The potential upside of the competitors is -98.03%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|-1.6%
|3.27%
|-1.46%
|2.42%
|16.35%
|-0.71%
|Industry Average
|3.80%
|6.38%
|11.03%
|12.02%
|16.82%
|17.80%
For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation has -0.71% weaker performance while State Auto Financial Corporation’s rivals have 17.80% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
State Auto Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
State Auto Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
State Auto Financial Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
