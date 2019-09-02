State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand State Auto Financial Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|7.50%
|2.20%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|N/A
|34
|23.73
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.56
|1.75
|2.61
As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|State Auto Financial Corporation
|-1.96%
|-1.9%
|4.22%
|2.19%
|8.61%
|1.59%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
State Auto Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
State Auto Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
State Auto Financial Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
