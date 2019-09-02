State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand State Auto Financial Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.50% 2.20% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation N/A 34 23.73 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of State Auto Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

State Auto Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

State Auto Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

State Auto Financial Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.