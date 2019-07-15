State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Contrasting side by side

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.16 N/A 1.46 23.20 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 39 1.41 N/A 0.72 53.85

In table 1 we can see State Auto Financial Corporation and Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than State Auto Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. State Auto Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.41 beta means State Auto Financial Corporation’s volatility is 59.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Horace Mann Educators Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for State Auto Financial Corporation and Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 11.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.6% 3.27% -1.46% 2.42% 16.35% -0.71% Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation has -0.71% weaker performance while Horace Mann Educators Corporation has 4.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.