State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) Comparison side by side

Both State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.06 N/A 1.46 23.73 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.09 N/A 1.21 29.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of State Auto Financial Corporation and EMC Insurance Group Inc. EMC Insurance Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than State Auto Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. State Auto Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMC Insurance Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us State Auto Financial Corporation and EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.32 beta means State Auto Financial Corporation’s volatility is 68.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.3 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

State Auto Financial Corporation and EMC Insurance Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 81.9%. Insiders owned 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation was less bullish than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors State Auto Financial Corporation.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.