State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.08 N/A 1.46 23.73 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.37 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of State Auto Financial Corporation and Conifer Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has State Auto Financial Corporation and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

State Auto Financial Corporation is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, Conifer Holdings Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

State Auto Financial Corporation and Conifer Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 25.8%. About 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Conifer Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59% Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14%

For the past year State Auto Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Conifer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

State Auto Financial Corporation beats Conifer Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.