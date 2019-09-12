Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Upped Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STWD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s current price of $24.34 translates into 1.97% yield. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased Baidu (BIDU) stake by 66.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired 4,962 shares as Baidu (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 12,390 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 7,428 last quarter. Baidu now has $38.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 4.89M shares traded or 29.64% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $191 highest and $11800 lowest target. $152.80’s average target is 36.68% above currents $111.79 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. Nomura maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. HSBC maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.