Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.46, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 31 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 39 decreased and sold stock positions in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 11.43 million shares, down from 11.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 27 Increased: 18 New Position: 13.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STWD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s current price of $24.79 translates into 1.94% yield. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 2.04 million shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Beck Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Nfc Lc holds 820,544 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.02% or 422,572 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fincl Architects holds 0% or 200 shares. Regions holds 0% or 17,560 shares in its portfolio. Essex reported 0.08% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Howe And Rusling invested in 299 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 2.34M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.39 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 550,668 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company, Missouri-based fund reported 1,143 shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Starwood Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colony Capital: Roadmap For Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund declares $0.0610 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund: A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Where Are The Best Opportunities In Preferred Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2015 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “How to Play Preferred Stock as Yields Rise – Barron’s” with publication date: October 19, 2018.