Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Has 1.05 Sentiment

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 58 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 55 sold and decreased their equity positions in National Bank Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 27.38 million shares, up from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National Bank Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 44 New Position: 14.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.17% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation for 464,143 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 665,778 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 292,656 shares.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $995.15 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 109,552 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.04 million for 13.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.