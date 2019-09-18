Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Sentiment Is 1

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 113 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 113 cut down and sold their holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 46.90 million shares, down from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Genesee & Wyoming Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 92 Increased: 71 New Position: 42.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STWD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Starwood Property Trust Inc's current price of $24.39 translates into 1.97% yield. Starwood Property Trust Inc's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 1.47M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 1.06M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 11.77% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for 2.01 million shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.41 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $6.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 29.92 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

