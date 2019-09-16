Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed By $401,540 Its Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holding

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STWD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s current price of $24.39 translates into 1.97% yield. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $24.39 lastly. It is down 2.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) stake by 23.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc analyzed 4,724 shares as Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO)'s stock declined 5.04%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 15,760 shares with $1.35M value, down from 20,484 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New Com now has $35.44B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32M shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Valero Will Eventually Reward Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha" on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Valero Energy Stock Slumped Nearly 12% in August – Motley Fool" on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha" published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Diamond Green Diesel Evaluating New Plant in Port Arthur, Texas to Expand Production up to 1.1 Billion Gallons Annually – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy Corp has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96’s average target is 12.24% above currents $85.53 stock price. Valero Energy Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92 million for 12.36 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.