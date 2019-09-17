Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shorts Up By 7.24%

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) had an increase of 7.24% in short interest. DAR’s SI was 3.90M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.24% from 3.64M shares previously. With 872,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s short sellers to cover DAR’s short positions. The SI to Darling Ingredients Inc’s float is 2.4%. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 635,309 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STWD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s current price of $24.41 translates into 1.97% yield. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.94 million shares traded or 29.30% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It operates in three divisions: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It has a 43.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for clients in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Darling Ingredients Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Maine-based Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has invested 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Dimensional Fund L P invested 0.1% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Teton Advsrs owns 78,200 shares. Phocas Fin Corp owns 1,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 57,640 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Frontier Capital Communications Limited reported 515,568 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Group has 746,488 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Dean Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp invested in 136,876 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 238,917 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.27M shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 195,505 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 19,730 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 17,548 shares. Rothschild Il has 274,468 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech owns 1.54% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 180,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 215,294 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 6,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 82 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 3.05 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Lc stated it has 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,563 shares. 3,911 are owned by Synovus. Creative Planning holds 46,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm holds 0% or 750 shares.

