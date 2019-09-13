Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Berry Global Group (BERY) Position By $36.35 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 13.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc acquired 699,013 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.79 million shares with $304.32 million value, up from 5.09 million last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 719,395 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avenir Corp has 44,623 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Clough Capital L P holds 1.23 million shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.33% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 40,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 44,261 shares stake. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.03% or 45,577 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Interest Gru stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 284,307 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc reported 191 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 195,771 shares. Comm Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 50,117 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Earnest Limited Company has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 142 shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Oi S A stake by 5.96M shares to 30.93 million valued at $62.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dell Technologies Inc stake by 295,230 shares and now owns 3.23 million shares. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) was reduced too.