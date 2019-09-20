Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; ADMEDUS LTD. SHS AUSTRALIAN (AMEUF) Shorts Decreased By 10.62%

ADMEDUS LTD. SHS AUSTRALIAN (OTCMKTS:AMEUF) had a decrease of 10.62% in short interest. AMEUF’s SI was 14,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.62% from 16,000 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 2 days are for ADMEDUS LTD. SHS AUSTRALIAN (OTCMKTS:AMEUF)’s short sellers to cover AMEUF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0972 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:STWD) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s current price of $24.63 translates into 1.95% yield. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 2.06 million shares traded or 36.76% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.26M shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd reported 27,975 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1,250 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Victory Cap Mgmt reported 2,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 2,690 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 13,055 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 78,541 shares. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 3,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nfc Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.32% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 132,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Avenir accumulated 44,623 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru reported 55,464 shares stake.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 18.29 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Admedus Limited, a healthcare company, develops, commercializes, and distributes next generation medical technologies and devices. The company has market cap of $57.42 million. The firm is involved in the process of commercializing its tissue engineering technology for regenerative medicine. It currently has negative earnings. It provides CardioCel, a cardiovascular scaffold for the repair of congenital heart deformities and heart defects, as well as for the reconstruction of dysfunctional heart valves and valve leaflets; and VascuCel, a collagen scaffold used in cardiac repairs and reconstructions.

Another recent and important Admedus Limited (OTCMKTS:AMEUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Admedus Ltd. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2017.