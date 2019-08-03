Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stock Value Rose While Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $1.69 Million; As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Valuation Rose, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 28,846 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 144.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 76,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 129,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 53,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 1.57M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 348,892 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Beck Cap Mngmt Llc reported 125,174 shares. Cardinal Lc Ct reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Advsr Mngmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 521,431 shares. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 150,832 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,800 were accumulated by Tortoise Limited Liability Co. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,540 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 44,459 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 43,822 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cls Ltd holds 0% or 4,431 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 24,405 shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested 1.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Street invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0.05% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 18,898 shares to 47,296 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,265 shares, and cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

