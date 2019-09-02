Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stock Price Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Lowered Its Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.51M shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 30,636 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 39,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,855 shares to 163,509 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

