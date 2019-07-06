Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stake Has Boosted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc; Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Its Kimberly (KMB) Holding as Valuation Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 78.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 478,015 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 833,441 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 43,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 697,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 654,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 1.20 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 1,157 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Inc holds 0.21% or 15,519 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 1.38% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 497,563 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 7,361 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Violich Inc, a California-based fund reported 29,274 shares. 10,617 were accumulated by First Citizens Bancshares & Tru. Tiemann Advisors Lc invested in 0.31% or 3,320 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage Incorporated invested in 2,067 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 100 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Boston Limited Liability Company has 44,762 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Financial Consulate has 4,755 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,094 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 28,400 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $46.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 225,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39M for 21.02 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,024 shares to 5,596 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,479 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF).