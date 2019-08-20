Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Upped Its Holding; Wealthtrust Fairport Lifted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $774,277

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 78,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 15.57M shares traded or 151.48% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 887,362 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: Why Smart Dividend Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Stable And Safe Dividends? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Sleep-Well-At Night REIT Yields 8.6%, Still Has Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

