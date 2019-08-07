Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Boosted Holding by $673,310; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Price Declined While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $1.38 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.16. About 273,480 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 30,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 497,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 466,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 1.42 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $118.45 million for 22.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 56,767 shares to 725,580 shares, valued at $93.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian Announces Immaterial Impact of Newly Proposed Tariffs – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian FQ2 non-GAAP EPS misses consensus by 16% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $236,119 activity.

