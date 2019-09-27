Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Both Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 24 -118.91 272.47M 1.30 17.91 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 47 0.85 89.65M 1.67 26.48

Table 1 highlights Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Spirit Realty Capital Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1,138,137,009.19% 7.7% 0.5% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 190,907,155.03% 5% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 11.11%. Competitively the average target price of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is $47.83, which is potential -0.06% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Starwood Property Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares and 83.7% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.