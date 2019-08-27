Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.53 N/A 1.30 17.91 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.10 N/A 2.49 14.28

Table 1 highlights Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Starwood Property Trust Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 0.56 beta and it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 6.75% upside potential and an average target price of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.2% and 58.7% respectively. 2.8% are Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.