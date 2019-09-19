Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Reaches $24.58 52-Week High; Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) hit a new 52-week high and has $26.79 target or 9.00% above today’s $24.58 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.92B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $26.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $622.80 million more. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 826,918 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.76 million for 12.29 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 55.92 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.