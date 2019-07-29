Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Reaches $23.20 After 8.00% Up Move; Freshford Capital Management Has Cut By $7.27 Million Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Position

The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 536,261 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $6.50B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $25.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:STWD worth $520.16M more.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 181,635 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock declined 2.87%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 1.19M shares with $48.17 million value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 84,362 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Management Lc accumulated 314,324 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 585,173 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability accumulated 21,645 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 34 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. State Street has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 10,282 shares. The New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc holds 11,550 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 117,522 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 22,558 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 413,161 shares. Invesco Limited reported 107,504 shares stake.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where is Shutterfly, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ: SFLY) Stock Price Going? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shutterfly’s Growth Is Expected To Slow; Vote In Favor Of The Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SSFN, DATA, and SFLY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc owns 11,504 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.38% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T reported 366,228 shares. Vanguard Group has 26.02 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 8,000 shares. Beck Mngmt Limited holds 1.34% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 125,174 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 4.55M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Partners invested in 0.07% or 2.28M shares. Boston Family Office Llc reported 38,215 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 7,469 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 202,734 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of accumulated 30,400 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 1,335 shares.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. The rating was initiated by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”.