Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Is At $23.76 Formed Wedge; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Decreased Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) formed wedge up with $24.71 target or 4.00% above today’s $23.76 share price. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) has $6.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 947,903 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 98.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp holds 13,676 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 813,676 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 251,855 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is LogMein (LOGM) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LogMein Has Dropped The Ball – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37 million for 16.46 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 16.36% above currents $68.47 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. Stephens reinitiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Thursday, August 22 report.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased Pgim Global High Yield Fd In stake by 487,866 shares to 629,266 valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) stake by 120,016 shares and now owns 238,225 shares. Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 13,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Company holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Llc holds 0.01% or 37,792 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 81,742 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs owns 1.34M shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 18,340 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The California-based Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 5,867 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 0.02% or 101,367 shares. Axa accumulated 13,900 shares. Boston Partners invested in 0% or 37,253 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25’s average target is 5.22% above currents $23.76 stock price. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, February 28 report. JMP Securities maintained the shares of STWD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.