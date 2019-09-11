Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Comparison side by side

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.66 N/A 1.30 17.91 STORE Capital Corporation 34 13.88 N/A 0.84 40.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. STORE Capital Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Starwood Property Trust Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than STORE Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. In other hand, STORE Capital Corporation has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 11.85% at a $27 average price target. Competitively the average price target of STORE Capital Corporation is $36, which is potential -0.63% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Starwood Property Trust Inc. looks more robust than STORE Capital Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares and 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than STORE Capital Corporation

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats Starwood Property Trust Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.