Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Comparison side by side

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.62 N/A 1.30 17.37 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 40 10.80 N/A 1.67 25.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has an average price target of $24.5, and a 5.38% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is $41, which is potential -8.48% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Starwood Property Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares and 82.8% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 2.94% 5.09% 7.98% 4.42% 13.75% 21.3%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.