Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Contrasting side by side

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.56 N/A 1.30 17.91 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.78 N/A 2.32 9.51

Demonstrates Starwood Property Trust Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Starwood Property Trust Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Starwood Property Trust Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 2 2.67

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 6.43% at a $25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is $22.33, which is potential 1.13% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Starwood Property Trust Inc. appears more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Starwood Property Trust Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 66.2% and 67.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.