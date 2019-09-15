Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 66.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Starwood Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 0.50% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Starwood Property Trust Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. N/A 23 17.91 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

$27 is the consensus price target of Starwood Property Trust Inc., with a potential upside of 10.70%. The potential upside of the rivals is 49.34%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Starwood Property Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. In other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.