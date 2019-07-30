Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Starwood Property Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 0.50% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Starwood Property Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. N/A 22 17.37 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

With consensus target price of $24.5, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a potential upside of 5.69%. The rivals have a potential upside of 24.85%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Starwood Property Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.