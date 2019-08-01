Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.61 N/A 1.30 17.37 Gyrodyne LLC 19 9.93 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 5.47% upside potential and an average price target of $24.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31% Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Gyrodyne LLC

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.