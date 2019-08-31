Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Contrasting side by side

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.51 N/A 1.30 17.91 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.07 N/A 2.49 14.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.56 beta which makes it 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 6.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. was more bullish than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.