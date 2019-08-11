Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Contrasting side by side

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|23
|9.63
|N/A
|1.30
|17.91
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-5.00
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.7%
|0.5%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
Risk & Volatility
Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 3.46% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. with average price target of $24.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares and 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. About 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|1%
|2.52%
|0.91%
|6.76%
|2.33%
|17.86%
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 17.86% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
