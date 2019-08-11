Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Contrasting side by side

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.63 N/A 1.30 17.91 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -5.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.46% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. with average price target of $24.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares and 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. About 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 17.86% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.