Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Comparing side by side

Both Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|23
|10.04
|N/A
|1.30
|17.91
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.88
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.7%
|0.5%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 9.36% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of American Finance Trust Inc. is $14, which is potential 1.38% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Starwood Property Trust Inc. appears more favorable than American Finance Trust Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Starwood Property Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 26%. Insiders held 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|1%
|2.52%
|0.91%
|6.76%
|2.33%
|17.86%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.