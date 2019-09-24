Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Comparing side by side

Both Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 10.04 N/A 1.30 17.91 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.88 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 9.36% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of American Finance Trust Inc. is $14, which is potential 1.38% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Starwood Property Trust Inc. appears more favorable than American Finance Trust Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Starwood Property Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.2% and 26%. Insiders held 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year Starwood Property Trust Inc. had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors American Finance Trust Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.