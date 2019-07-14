Starwood Prop (STWD) Holding Upped by Grassi Investment Management; Water Island Capital Has Decreased Stake in Trinity Inds (TRN) by $1.55 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 954,740 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY EPS, EXCLUDING SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION COSTS ABOUT $1.20 TO $1.40; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, lmproper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Starwood Prop (STWD) by 1055.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 272,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Starwood Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1.10 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property +3.0% as Q4 core EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Buying 8.7% Yielding Starwood Property Trust Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com owns 2,979 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 16,871 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 11,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2,690 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has 42,145 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company reported 43,822 shares stake. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 425 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 0.72% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 59,904 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cornerstone Inc, Washington-based fund reported 61 shares. Parametric Port reported 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comm Natl Bank owns 61,317 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barnett reported 1.26% stake.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,250 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release – Business Wire” on April 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Dallas gains $1.5B public company after spinoff – Dallas Business Journal” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trinity Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $54.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 2.27M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). First Personal owns 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 2,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 301,170 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Company reported 625 shares stake. 29,219 are held by Pnc Gp. Wellington Shields & Communications Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 17,200 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 148,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 233 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).