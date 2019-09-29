Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Rose While Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lifted Holding by $314,842; As Owens Corning New (OC) Stock Rose, Boston Partners Upped Position by $3.50 Million

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 1.76 million shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP

Boston Partners increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 60,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 7.65 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445.37 million, up from 7.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 2.19 million shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 167,077 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $65.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,661 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Lc invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Presidio Cap Limited Liability Company invested 9.44% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Enterprise Fincl Svcs owns 0.06% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 4,795 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% stake. Long Pond Cap LP has 3.21M shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 18,552 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Scout Invests holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 292,169 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 581,529 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.09% or 191,431 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 173,523 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Palouse Management Inc owns 5,420 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 148,687 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Co.