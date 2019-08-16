Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $310,200; Montag A & Associates Increases Holding in Starbucks (SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 6,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 25,018 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 18,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 4.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 1.74M shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,685 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 9,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 102,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,627 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.