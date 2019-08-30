Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Welch & Forbes Has Increased by $569,600 Its Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 1.47M shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, up from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 3.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,002 shares to 8,853 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

