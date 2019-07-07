Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Jennison Associates Has Cut Its Position by $1.49 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, New England Research & Management Has Decreased Position

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 67,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.74 million, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 1.20M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 7,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STARTING A NEW TEST TO HIGHLIGHT A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S GOVERNMENT TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER INVOLVEMENT BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN 2007 AND 2015 ELECTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach; 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA DAILY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 185M; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,016 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur. S R Schill And Associates, Washington-based fund reported 22,777 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.01% or 43,093 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cardinal Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Ct invested in 1.27% or 1.70M shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 325,382 shares. Bell Bank accumulated 98,482 shares. Amer Asset owns 0.21% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 12,300 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc holds 0.16% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 33,500 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 55,494 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 616,307 shares. American International Grp invested in 4,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2,657 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 5.47 million shares to 15.14 million shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 36,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 9,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 15,900 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 1.68% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 53,691 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Groesbeck Invest Nj has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New England Private Wealth Advsrs owns 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,164 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd Llc holds 1.87 million shares. City invested 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 28,650 were accumulated by Fiera Cap. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Limited Company has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virtu Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Fund Management has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 91,844 shares. Voya Management Ltd reported 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 5,467 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.