Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.03 Million; American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Market Value Rose While Peak Asset Management Raised Holding by $612,525

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 92,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 1.04M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 419.25% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Co has 15,824 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 2.53 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 2.01 million shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability owns 179,146 shares. Moreover, Scott & Selber Inc has 2.13% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 15,835 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 6,400 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs reported 220,550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Da Davidson invested in 39,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,819 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Td Cap Management Ltd Com owns 244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 3.92M shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 9,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 779,444 shares to 696,699 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Class A offices change hands for $51.5 million in Jacksonville – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Not Buy This 8.7%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Why Smart Dividend Investors Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sealed Air slumps amid circulation of short report – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fastly gains a bull amid decline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Bears Race to Tumbling TME Stock Amid Probe Report – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands -1.7% amid 17M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: IPO Filings Heat Up Amid Annual August Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.