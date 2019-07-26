Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Ares Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.33 Million; Yakira Capital Management Boosted Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $12.89 Million as Shares Rose

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 60,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,486 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 86,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 662,083 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank & accumulated 65 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 158,249 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 3,960 are held by Ashford Capital Management Inc. Manchester Ltd Liability holds 374 shares. Lpl Ltd, California-based fund reported 35,335 shares. Moab Cap Limited Com invested in 3.43% or 79,290 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,789 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Virtu Financial reported 7,802 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 24,507 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Sa. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura Holdings has 160,280 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel Inc invested in 1.49% or 22,231 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 129,688 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,061 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 210,714 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 8,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,650 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 1,043 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs accumulated 2,186 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 1.29M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,459 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 139,870 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 47,266 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Overbrook Corp holds 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 15,525 shares. Natixis stated it has 104,367 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Principal Finance Gru reported 25,197 shares.